Limison D. Sangma elected Meghalaya Deputy Speaker unopposed

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a rare display of unity, Limison D. Sangma, legislator from Raksamgre constituency, was today unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The announcement was made by Speaker Thomas A. Sangma on the concluding day of the Autumn Session.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma jointly escorted the newly elected Deputy Speaker to his chair, symbolizing bipartisan support.

Expressing his gratitude, Limison D. Sangma said, “I believe the opposition did not put up a candidate because they trust me. I am very grateful to my party colleagues as well as the opposition for unanimously electing me to this post.”

He pledged to conduct Assembly proceedings with fairness and impartiality. “Whether members are from the ruling party or the opposition, I must do justice to both sides and ensure fairness in the House,” he affirmed. The Deputy Speaker also emphasized the need for modernization in legislative practices, adding that innovative ideas and new technologies would be introduced to strengthen democratic processes.

Assuring his constituents, Limison D. Sangma said he would continue serving the people of Raksamgre alongside fulfilling his constitutional duties as Deputy Speaker.

