Pilot intervention launched in Meghalaya to strengthen immunisation

SHILLONG: The Community of Practice for Demand (CoP-D) has launched a pilot intervention in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Zero-Dose agenda and strengthen demand for routine immunisation.

The pilot, being implemented in Mylliem and Mawkynrew blocks, aims to identify and follow up with Zero-Dose and partially immunised children through a community-centred convergence approach. The district launch was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal and attended by officials from the Health, Education and Social Welfare departments, among others.

The programme brought together government departments, stakeholders and state implementing partners to discuss the pilot and opportunities for collaboration. The CoP-D team also presented contextual communication tools developed to support discussions on immunisation with families, frontline workers and communities.

Baranwal emphasised convergence and collective responsibility in addressing the Zero-Dose agenda and strengthening community-level action. He appreciated the groundwork undertaken by the CoP-D team and assured cooperation from the district administration and relevant departments.

The pilot will focus on identifying missed children and families, engaging communities, supporting the vaccination journey, connecting existing systems and stakeholders, and adapting interventions based on implementation experience.

The programme will run for six to eight months, with learnings from East Khasi Hills contributing to the refinement of community-centred approaches to strengthen immunisation demand, a press release said.

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