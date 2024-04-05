Police vehicle set ablazed by unidentified assailants in Shillong

SHILLONG: A police vehicle was set afire in Shillong city by unidentified assailants early on Wednesday, the police said. The incident happened at the Mawlai Police Station, but no one was injured.

A senior police official told our agency that a police vehicle parked inside the police station was torched in the attack around 2 a.m. at night. "Two unidentified men arrived on a two-wheeler and threw a petrol bomb at the vehicle," the official stated.

A case under the relevant sections of the law was registered and an investigation has been launched. "We have launched a search operation to nab the culprits," the official said. The motive behind this sudden attack on police vehicle is still unknown. (IANS)



