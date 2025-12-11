Prestone Tynsong: Shillong-Dawki package-I set for December completion

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Incharge PWD Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong said package one of Shillong–Dawki road will be completed by the end of this month. In a detailed briefing, he underlined the State’s urgency to push ahead with a project that has faced repeated delays, stressing that the Shillong–Dawki corridor is finally gaining the pace long sought by commuters, local residents and the tourism sector. The Deputy Chief Minister framed the ongoing work as a critical step toward easing traffic pressure and strengthening connectivity along one of Meghalaya’s busiest stretches. Speaking to media persons, Tynsong said, “I am happy to inform you that the package I, II, IV, V, the progress of works is satisfactory… as far as package I is concern… the completion is finalize by the end of the 31 December… this 4 lane can be made functional by the end of this month and by the end of this year.” He added, “As far the progress of work of package II, IV, V, it is well satisfactory… there are so many challenges… those dirt which falls down and goes down to the river… direction also been given… to make sure that the prescription issued by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board has to be complied in totality.” On the status of the Pynurlsa Bypass, which forms the crucial Package III of the corridor, the Deputy Chief Minister said the land acquisition process has finally moved forward with clearance of compensation. Tynsong said, “As far as package III is concerned… package III which is known as Pynurlsa Bypass… the compensation amount has also been sanction… very soon district collector… will be able to work out the details… and then release the compensation… It comes to about Rs 95 crores.”

Also Read: Infrastructure Boost: Mawlyngkhung-Assam Highway Nears Completion