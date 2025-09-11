Proactive measures in place to tackle illegal immigration: CM Sangma

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday assured that his government is taking "proactive and concrete measures" to tackle concerns related to illegal immigration along the state's sensitive border areas.

Replying to a cut motion in the Assembly, Sangma said the government has been holding regular consultations with key security agencies, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), to streamline coordination and strengthen vigilance against infiltration attempts.

"The Deputy Commissioners in border districts have been instructed to maintain close coordination with villages and provide all possible support to prevent illegal immigration," Sangma told the House.

He added that community participation has been made an essential component of the government's strategy to manage the long and porous border.

The Chief Minister said additional manpower has been deployed at checkpoints, while both the state police and BSF have intensified checking along highways and other vulnerable routes.

"This has already resulted in the apprehension of several individuals," he noted.

