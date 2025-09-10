Opposition bows out of Deputy Speaker race in M’laya Assembly

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has decided not to field a candidate for the Deputy Speaker’s post, clearing the way for an uncontested election.

Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma on Tuesday informed that the decision was taken unanimously after consultations with opposition leaders, including Voice of People Party (VPP) president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit.

“I just had a discussion with our friends in the opposition, including the President of VPP. The discussion culminated in unanimity that we will not put up our candidate. Let there be an uncontested election of the Deputy Speaker,” Dr. Sangma said.

He added that the decision was in line with democratic traditions, noting that in the past too, elections to the Deputy Speaker’s office were often uncontested. “It is also befitting. We are communicating the same to the Speaker in the spirit of our robust parliamentary democracy. It has been a healthy practice earlier as well,” he stated.

On speculation of a possible no-confidence motion against the government, Dr. Sangma clarified that the Opposition has no such plan for the ongoing session. “Issues can be flagged using the provisions under the rules of procedure and conduct of business, and when we feel that certain measures need to be taken up, we will inform you. But not for this session,” he asserted.

