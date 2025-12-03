Raj Bhavan Shillong observes Assam and Nagaland Statehood Day

SHILLONG: Raj Bhavan Shillong celebrated the Statehood Day of Assam and Nagaland at the Durbar Hall on Tuesday, highlighting the cultural, historical and socio-economic contributions of both States. Governor of Meghalaya C.H. Vijayshankar said the occasion was a reminder of the journey of sacrifice, peace, progress and unity.

He reflected on Assam’s legacy and described the State as culturally rich and vital to India’s economic landscape. He also praised Nagaland’s recent progress in entrepreneurship, music, and sports, tourism and grassroots development.

The Governor reaffirmed the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and extended greetings to the people of both States. Principal Secretary H.C. Chaudhary emphasized the significance of honouring two culturally vibrant States. A video message from the Governors of Assam and Nagaland, a documentary, and cultural performances were presented during the programme, which was attended by officials, community representatives and invited dignitaries, stated a press release.

