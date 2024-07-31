Recruit staff internaly: MP Ricky AJ Syngkon to North Eastern Hill University VC

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Shillong Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Ricky AJ Syngkon has written to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla urging him to ensure that the ongoing recruitment for the non-teaching staff should be conducted internally by the University without resorting to the centralized recruitment as was done by some other central institutes in the state.

“The reservation of posts for the indigenous tribals of the state should be strictly adhered to,” Syngkon stated in his letter to the NEHU Vice-Chancellor.

Further the Shillong MP requested Shukla to ensure that the administration should function strictly on the basis of the statute/ordinances/regulations/conventions governing the University.

According to Syngkon no individual is above the University and as the Head of the institution, it is his duty to see that the rule of law prevails.

He stated that the University was established keeping in mind the hopes and aspirations of the tribal people initially of the whole of North East India and presently for the interest of Meghalaya (since other states have their respective central universities).

“However, it is disheartening that the University administration attempts to ignore this crucial aspect as evident in the recent recruitment to various teaching positions where qualified local candidates were not considered/appointed,” Syngkon added.

He also pointed out that it has also come to his knowledge that many local youths from different backgrounds have approached the University for renting of available shops within the campus, however, according to the Shillong MP this has not been addressed by the University administration favourably till date.

