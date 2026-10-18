Residents Protest Shillong Peak Ropeway Project, Cite Water Security

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Carrying placards bearing slogans such as "Tourism can nice elsewhere our catchment cannot", "Residents of Lumparing oppose the Shillong Peak Ropeway project. Save Lum Shyllong, save Shillong", "If the Hill falls who will take the responsibility", "Save water Save Lumshyllong" and "My Hill My will No ropeway on Lum shyllong Hill", residents took part in a peaceful rally against the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway project, demanding the protection of Lum Shyllong and its catchment area.

Organised by the Joint Action Committee, the rally proceeded from Last Stop Market along the main road towards the proposed ropeway project site at Madan Laban, near the Sericulture Farm. The protesters expressed concern that the project could threaten a vital water source for Shillong and called for an immediate halt to the work.

The committee alleged that residents had neither been adequately informed nor consulted through a public hearing before work began. It also raised concerns about tree felling and potential environmental damage. A meeting with the Tourism Department on October 15 failed to resolve the dispute.

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