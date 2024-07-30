Rice and wholemeal atta released through Fair Price Shops in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), East Khasi Hills District has informed that Rice under NFSA (AAY and PHH) and Non-NFSA and Wholemeal Atta for the month of July, 2024 are being released through their respective Fair Price Shops.

AAY quota of rice will be distributed at the scale of 35 kg per card and PHH at the scale of 5 kg per head. The AAY and PHH quota is free of cost. Non-NFSA quota is 7.105 kg per household at the rate of Rs. 12.7/kg to Rs. 13/kg. Wholemeal atta will be distributed at the scale of 5 kg per card in urban area and 3 kg per card in rural area at the rate of Rs. 10.5/kg.

All Fair Price Shops are directed to distribute the quota as soon as the stock arrives and to display the list of beneficiaries and the timing of operation in their respective shops. The Deputy Commissioner (Supply) also requested all the NFSA beneficiaries to submit their Aadhaar number to the Fair Price Shop dealer for the smooth functioning of the e-POS device.

Any non-supply, supply of less prescribed scale, overcharging or supply of inferior quality may be reported to the Deputy Commissioner (Supply), East Khasi Hills District, Shillong.

Also Read: Mizoram: MHA Allocates ₹5 Crore for Rice to Aid 45,000 Displaced in Mizoram (sentinelassam.com)