Rs 1.5 lakh fines imposed as naka intensifies enforcement in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a sustained push to strengthen road safety and enforce traffic regulations, East Khasi Hills district police intensified naka operations across Shillong, with a major checking drive conducted at Laitumkhrah Police Point on Friday. The operation, part of a continuing city-wide enforcement initiative, involved the deployment of 30 traffic personnel along with 15 Special Operations Team (SOT) members, signalling a calibrated approach to curb violations and enhance public safety amid rising concerns over reckless driving and unlawful vehicle practices.

The drive received active support from members of the Laitumkhrah Dorbar, including the Rangbah Shnong and Rangbah Dong, who assisted in the enforcement exercise and urged authorities to carry out such checks regularly to instil discipline among motorists and ensure safer roads for residents.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said, "In continuation of checking in the city, a naka was conducted yesterday at Laitumkhrah Police Point with the deployment of 30 traffic and 15 SOT personnel. Members of the Laitumkhrah Dorbar, including the Rangbah Shnong and Rangbah Dong, were present to support the enforcement drive and requested that such initiatives be continued regularly."

He said, "During the operation, fines amounting to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh were imposed. Several cases of drunk driving were detected, along with multiple instances of vehicles with illegal modifications."

He added, "In one incident, a scooty rider attempted to run over UBC SM Sangma while trying to evade checking. Necessary legal action is being initiated in this regard. EKH district will continue its drive to keep the streets safe and secure."

The East Khasi Hills district police affirmed that the enforcement drive will continue in the coming days as part of its broader commitment to ensure compliance and strengthen road safety across the city.

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