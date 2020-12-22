School to open in Meghalaya on Christmas eve, FKJGP raises concern

Tura: An non-governmental organisation (NGO) from Garo Hills, Meghalaya, the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) have expressed their concern over the opening of a school on the Christmas eve, that is, on December 24. The Down Hill school in New Bhatibari under West Garo Hills (WGH) in Meghalaya have asked its teachers to attend school on December 24.



The president of the NGO FKJGP, Pritam Arengh said, "It has been learnt that the school has asked its teachers to come to school on Christmas Eve. We respect all religions, but this goes against the spirit of tolerance for us. Calling for work on the day when Christmas holidays begin is not how the spirit needs to be propagated."

FKJGP have requested the authorities of the school to call the Christmas eve a holiday for all staff members as well as the students. Everyone should enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

However, a few days back, Meghalaya Education Department has issued a notification in regards to the upcoming Christmas Festival and winter break. It notified that the academic session will be closed from December 21 to January 10, 2021. The academic session will reopen on January 11, 2021.

Following is the revised Adjusted Academic Calendar (AAC) for all classes except for the ones appearing for Board examination in 2021:

1. The winter break starts on December 21.

2. The schools will reopen on January 11 to March 10, 2021. This period of time will include lesson transaction, assignments, online interaction, counselling, etc.

3. The final examination will be conducted from March 11 to March 20.

4. He term break will be from March 21 to March 31.

5. New academic sessions in schools will start on April 1, 2021.





