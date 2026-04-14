Shad Suk Mynsiem 2026: Thousands Celebrate Meghalaya's 'Dance of the Joyful Souls' at Weiking Ground

Thousands of Khasis from across Meghalaya converged at the historic Weiking Ground in Jaiaw, Shillong, on Monday to celebrate Shad Suk Mynsiem — the 'Dance of the Joyful Souls' — in a vibrant display of indigenous culture, faith, and community that has endured for over a century.

Organised by Seng Khasi Seng Kmie, the annual spring festival drew large crowds of participants and tourists alike, reaffirming its growing significance both as a living cultural tradition and as a tourism showcase for Meghalaya.

A Century-Old Thanksgiving Tradition

Also known as the Spring Festival, Shad Suk Mynsiem is observed by adherents of the Niam Khasi faith as an act of thanksgiving to God for blessings received.

Hundreds of participants — young and old — performed traditional dances to the rhythmic beats of drums and tangmuri at the Weiking Ground, keeping alive customs that have been observed for generations.

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