Shad Suk Mynsiem 2026: Thousands Celebrate Meghalaya's 'Dance of the Joyful Souls' at Weiking Ground

Thousands of Khasis from across Meghalaya converged at the historic Weiking Ground in Jaiaw, Shillong, on Monday to celebrate Shad Suk Mynsiem — the 'Dance of the Joyful Souls' — in a vibrant display of indigenous culture, faith, and community that has endured for over a century.
Organised by Seng Khasi Seng Kmie, the annual spring festival drew large crowds of participants and tourists alike, reaffirming its growing significance both as a living cultural tradition and as a tourism showcase for Meghalaya.
Also known as the Spring Festival, Shad Suk Mynsiem is observed by adherents of the Niam Khasi faith as an act of thanksgiving to God for blessings received.
Hundreds of participants — young and old — performed traditional dances to the rhythmic beats of drums and tangmuri at the Weiking Ground, keeping alive customs that have been observed for generations.
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Seng Khasi Kmie vice president Rgh PD Nongrum praised the support extended by the state government in facilitating the festival, saying it had been instrumental in helping the organisation in many ways.
He also noted that events like Shad Suk Mynsiem play a meaningful role in promoting cultural tourism in Meghalaya.
Nongrum spoke at length about the importance of helping Khasi youth understand and value their own cultural identity.
"Minority is a very relative term… We don't pay much attention to that; we work towards preserving our culture and we work towards making our youth understand the values of protecting your identity through your customs and through your faith," he said.
Addressing concerns around religious conversion, he emphasised that while the Constitution gives every individual the freedom to follow any faith, the organisation's priority is to send a clear message to its own community — particularly the youth — about the value of their own religion, customs, and way of life.
On the question of coexistence between communities of different faiths, Nongrum offered a message grounded in mutual respect rather than confrontation.
"We are taught to respect others but you love your own. If we can work on this simple message — that I respect you and you respect me, I hold dear to what I believe and you hold dear to what you believe — we live peacefully," he said.
He also cautioned against the dangers of religious superiority, adding that trouble begins when people start believing their faith is better than another's — and that is when religion begins to divide rather than unite.