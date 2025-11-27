Shillong airport expansion gets cabinet nod; land acquisition process underway

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet approved the proposal to purchase land for exchange with Defence land, along with other matters related to the expansion of Shillong Airport.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “This expansion is essential to enable the airport to accommodate larger aircraft.” He added that the tender process was already underway.

To ensure thorough consultation with the local community and the concerned Headman, the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Transport has been tasked with carrying forward the discussions. “This will help facilitate a smooth process for both land exchange and land acquisition,” the Chief Minister noted.

With this, the Cabinet granted in-principle approval for the proposal to proceed, marking a significant step towards upgrading the airport to handle larger aircraft and increased traffic.

