Shillong bids farewell to Goddess Durga

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Shillong witnessed the grand culmination of Durga Puja celebrations on Wednesday, with 69 Durga idols taken for immersion at Polo Ground. Adequate security arrangements were in place, with police personnel escorting the idols during the immersion processions.

Durga Puja in Shillong would hardly feel complete without Dhunuchi Naach and freestyle street dancing. Men, women and children joined the processions organised by various Durga Puja pandals across the city, turning the streets into a vibrant celebration of devotion, music and dance. Since morning, women dressed predominantly in red-and-white sarees had visited puja pandals across the city to participate in the traditional Sindoor Khela. Applying sindoor to the Goddess and to one another, they marked the occasion with rituals, greetings and an emotional farewell to Goddess Durga before her immersion.

As the day progressed, various puja committees took their idols through the streets towards the immersion venue. Police personnel escorted the processions to ensure security and smooth movement, while devotees gathered along the routes to catch a glimpse of the idols.

From the rhythmic movements of Dhunuchi Naach to spontaneous freestyle dancing, the celebrations brought together people of all ages. Men, women and children danced alongside the processions, blending religious devotion with Shillong's distinctive festive spirit. The immersion processions proceeded under adequate security arrangements as devotees came together across Shillong to bid farewell to Goddess Durga with rituals, music, dance and celebrations.

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