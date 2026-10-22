Shillong: Two Suspected Petrol Bomb Attacks Reported, No Damage

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Two suspected petrol bomb incidents were reported in Shillong on Tuesday evening and night, with one targeting a government office complex opposite Civil Hospital and another occurring outside a grocery store near the Kenches Trace Puja Mandap gate. No injuries or property damage were reported in either incident.

At around 11 p.m., a petrol bomb was thrown outside a grocery store owned by Shanker Dey at Lumshatsngi, near the Kenches Trace Puja Mandap gate. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed the incident and said no damage was reported.

Earlier, at around 7 p.m., the office of the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), which also houses the Employment Exchange, was targeted in a suspected petrol bomb attack. The office is located along the road leading to Keating Road, opposite Civil Hospital, in an area witnessing heavy movement of people at the time.

Syiem said a petrol bomb was thrown at the Employment Exchange office but failed to ignite. No injuries or property damage were reported. The identity of those responsible and the circumstances surrounding both incidents remain unclear.

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