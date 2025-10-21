Shillong Cantonment begins CCTV drive to boost security

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: At a time when the Meghalaya Government has been laying significant emphasis on the installation of CCTV cameras across various localities to strengthen law enforcement and public surveillance, the Shillong Cantonment area has taken a decisive stride forward in the initiative. In a proactive move towards enhancing public safety and curbing illicit activities, the Shillong Cantonment Board has begun the process of installing around 30 to 35 CCTV cameras across multiple key locations.

Speaking on the development, CEO of Shillong Cantonment, Ayush Maurya, said, “First of all, regarding the CCTVs, we have recently installed around 10 CCTVs on the Buchchar Road, which is a very shady area and besides law and order, dumping of garbage and debris is also taking place. So there we have started this campaign.”

He elaborated that the installation drive will now move towards Jhalupara, especially around the taxi stand and adjoining zones that have witnessed a spike in drug-related issues. “Secondly, we will be moved towards the Jhalupara area near the taxi stand and all those areas where the drug issue is also on a very higher side. So, we will plan installation of CCTV cameras in that area and later on, we’ll move towards the Palton Bazar area. So through this is our plan. We have done the part of Buchchar Road and we’ll move simultaneously to others,” Maurya stated.

According to the plan, the first phase covering Buchchar Road has already seen 10 cameras operational. The second phase in Jhalupara will add another 10 cameras, while the third phase in Paltan Bazar will see the installation of an additional 10 to 15 cameras, bringing the total count to around 30–35 across the cantonment area.

Explaining the broader vision behind the project, Maurya added, “As this is a law and order issue, we have to work in collaboration with the State Government and with DREAM Mission. We are in constant touch with them and another scheme is that of constitution of Village Defence Parties. This is a scheme from the State Government to appoint some local youths from the community to safeguard and to have a watch on these activities. So we have in collaboration with South Shillong Legislator Sanbor Shullai, who is also a Cabinet Minister in the Conrad Sangma-led Government, we are planning for that scheme so that we can have proper monitoring apart from the CCTV cameras.”

