HITO seeks Amit Shah’s intervention over Assam-Meghalaya border rights violations

SHILLONG: In a strongly worded memorandum addressed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the office of the Governor of Meghalaya, the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has called for immediate central intervention over what it terms as “grave human rights violations” along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

“The protracted territorial disputes between the states of Meghalaya and Assam have persisted since the establishment of Meghalaya in 1971,” the memorandum stated, underscoring that these unresolved conflicts have “escalated into numerous violent clashes, leading to tragic loss of human life and significant economic distress for residents on both sides of the border.”

The letter, signed by HITO president Donbok Dkhar and Legal secretary Shaniah Nongrum, accused both state governments of engaging in “superficial dialogues” that have yielded no substantial outcome, describing them as “a temporary bandage on a deep-seated wound” that only offer “false hope to border communities who endure daily hardships, including property destruction, threats to livelihood, and social unrest.”

Drawing attention to what it called “Assam’s repeated incursions into the territory of Meghalaya,” HITO asserted that “the aggressive stance taken by Assam has proven that it operates with scant regard for treaties, agreements, and the historical promises that were made.” Citing past incidents such as the Langpih Massacre of 2009 and the Mukroh Massacre of 2022, the organisation alleged “state-sponsored aggression” against innocent civilians in the disputed border areas.

The memorandum further condemned the recent “blatant act of territorial encroachment” in which, according to HITO, “the Assam Government, leveraging Karbi tribemen, obstructed local farmers in Meghalaya from harvesting their paddy crops—trampling on human rights.” It described the act as one that has “resulted in severe economic ramifications, exacerbating the existing vulnerabilities of an already marginalized farming community.”

Despite assurances from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to prevent further hostilities, HITO alleged that “his assurances have proven to be disingenuous,” further accusing the Assam Government of “deploying armed Karbi militant outfits to intimidate and harass local residents.” The organisation demanded a thorough investigation and accountability for all responsible—“be they government ministers, bureaucrats, or police personnel.”

The memorandum also invoked the long-standing issue of the unfulfilled commitments under the conditional Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement of the Khasi States. “It is crucial to highlight that the Hynñiewtrep Territories are bound by these terms—a covenant that the Indian Government is yet to honour for over 75 years,” it stated, calling the continued neglect “a violation of human rights” and “an ongoing injustice against the Hynñiewtrep people and their traditional leaders.”

Urging the Union Home Minister to act decisively, HITO concluded, “We implore you to treat this matter with the seriousness and urgency it warrants. Immediate intervention is essential not only to restore peace and order but also to provide justice and long-term solutions for all affected communities along the Assam-Meghalaya border.”

