Tripura: CM Announces 5% Dearness Allowance Hike for Government Employees and Pensioners

AGARTALA: On Tuesday, Tripura's Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha declared a noteworthy 5% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, starting January 1, 2024. This is the third time under his leadership such a beneficial decision has been made, demonstrating his steady support for the workforce of the state.
On day three of the Tripura Legislative Assembly session, Dr. Saha's speech made his support for government workers clear. Times of crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic, test a leader. While other governments stopped paying their workers, his responded differently. They chose to lighten their workers' financial loads.
"With great pleasure, I announce a 5% DA for government employees and pensioners, reflecting our dedication to their welfare. In the face of adversity, our government has consistently prioritized the well-being of our workforce. This decision will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 500 crores from the government," shared Dr. Saha.
To Dr. Saha, this rise isn't minor. It will improve the lives of over 1 lakh 6 thousand government workers and 82,000 retirees in Tripura. This isn't just a simple raise. It shows that his government acts ahead to help their workers and retirees financially.
With the pandemic, we're all dealing with a pretty tough economic situation. But Dr. Saha's administration is really stepping up. They're putting people first and making sure workers don't get left behind, even when things get rough.
They decided to put in a 5% DA increase. What that shows is their total support of government workers and retirees. It's their way of saying thanks and promise to keep them safe and secure. The extra Rs 500 crores they're spending is a big investment in public servant's success. It shows just how committed they are to create a powerful and helpful work surrounding.
