Shillong, Jowai Teer Results Today - 04 Jan'21 - Meghalaya Teer Hit Number Live Update

Meghalaya Teer Day Result Live Update: It is an archery-based lottery organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. Teer game is a much acclaimed & popular game of Meghalaya's Shillong. The association comprises around 12 archery clubs of Shillong. The game was legalised in 1982 after the state government passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Respective teer results will be reflected here post result announcements. Good luck to the people who have bought tickets for shillong teer game can check the teer hit number results on official website meghalayateer.com as well.



Shillong Teer Result Today - 04 January'21

Khasi hills archery sports association, Shillong in Meghalaya organising archery based teer game from last 12+ years. First & second round number of ✅Shillong, Juwai teer hit number update will be out for public at 3:30 PM & 4:30pm today respectively. Check your dream Shillong teer result number here...

Date

F/R(3:30pm)

S/R(4:30pm)

04 Jan 2021

87

90

02 Jan 2021

58

57

01 Jan 2021

xx

xx



The teer game is played throughout the week, except for Sundays. One can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The game begins at 3:30 PM. People with tickets have to bet on a number between 0 to 99. In round one, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while in round two, 20 arrows are shot. The teer hit winner is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

Jowai Teer Result Today - 04 January'21

Apart from the shillong, the teer game is also conducted at three places —Jowai Teer, Ladrymbai Teer. The Juwai Teer game is also played in two rounds. First & second round number of Juwai teer hit number update will be out for public at 1:45pm & 2:30pm today respectively.

Date

F/R(1:45pm)

SR(2:30pm)

04 Jan 2021

64

29

02 Jan 2021

58

25

01 Jan 2021

xx

xx



If a person can guess the teer dream number in the first round, they get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the number. If they are able to guess the number in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent in the second round. It is a forecast based game if one is able to predict the number in both the rounds. One can win up to Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 spent.

