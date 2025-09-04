Shillong Medical College to open in 2025 with NMC approval

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a historic milestone for Meghalaya, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially approved the Shillong Medical College, making it the state’s first government-run medical college. The institution is set to commence its academic session from 2025–26 with an initial intake of 50 MBBS students. Health Minister Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh announced the development in Shillong, describing it as a “game changer” for the state’s healthcare and education sectors. She informed that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is in discussions with the Prime Minister’s Office to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself inaugurates the college.

“This is a proud and historic moment for Meghalaya. We have received the official letter of permission from NMC, listing Shillong Medical College among the approved colleges for the 2025–26 session,” Dr. Lyngdoh said.

The medical college will operate under a brownfield model, utilizing the Civil Hospital and Pasteur Hills Hospital as teaching facilities, eliminating the need for new hospital construction. The minister stressed that the institution will not only create opportunities for aspiring doctors but also address the state’s chronic shortage of medical professionals.

Alongside the 50 seats sanctioned for Shillong Medical College, Meghalaya students will continue to benefit from 94 additional MBBS seats in institutions such as NEIGRIHMS and RIMS Imphal, providing more options for medical aspirants.

Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Joram Beda, further revealed that course fees have been fixed at a highly subsidised rate of ?30,000 per year, inclusive of hostel accommodation, for Meghalaya students. The first batch of students is expected to begin classes by late September 2025, in line with the NEET-UG counselling calendar.

