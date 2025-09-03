Meghalaya tourism records Rs 133 cr Boost; Autumn Calendar 2025 unveiled

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Tourism in Meghalaya has once again proven to be a major revenue generator, with the state recording over Rs 133.42 crore from festivals in the past year. Building on this success, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday launched the Autumn Calendar 2025, outlining a series of cultural and entertainment events across the state.

Unveiling the highlight of the season, Lyngdoh announced that the Cherry Blossom Festival will be held at Shillong’s JN Stadium, where international stars Jason Derulo, Nora Fatehi, and The Script are set to perform on the opening day. This will mark Nora Fatehi’s first live performance in India after her FIFA World Cup stage act in Qatar (2022). “For the second day of Cherry Blossom, we are in talks with a few more international artists, and details will be shared soon,” the Minister said.

The festival area will feature pedestrian-only zones, food stalls, and cultural displays, ensuring a vibrant experience for both locals and visitors. With the stadium capacity set at 30,000–35,000, over 9,000 tickets have already been sold to tourists.

Lyngdoh emphasized the economic benefits of such events, recalling that last year the government invested Rs 23.5 crore in festivals, which generated a return of Rs 133.42 crore. “Our focus is not just entertainment, but positioning Meghalaya as a premier global tourism destination,” he added.

