Shillong Muslim Committee extends relief to flood-affected families in Assam

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Shillong Muslim Committee extended relief assistance to families affected by the recent floods in Santak Proja Basti in Sivasagar district of Assam. As part of its relief initiative, the committee distributed essential materials to affected families to support their immediate needs and recovery efforts. The relief materials included G.I. sheets, folding beds, mats, utensils, school bags, T-shirts, container boxes, sanitary pads and food items. The committee said the initiative aimed to provide immediate assistance and essential necessities to families affected by the floods. The relief distribution reflected the spirit of humanitarian support and solidarity, with the committee extending assistance to affected communities during the difficult period and helping families meet their basic needs.

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