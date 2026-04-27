Shillong Night Traffic Drive Nets 194 Violations, ₹2.46 Lakh in Fines

SHILLONG — East Khasi Hills Police carried out a large-scale coordinated traffic enforcement drive across Shillong during the intervening night of April 25 and 26, targeting violations that tend to spike after dark and pose direct risks to road safety.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the operation covered three key city sectors — Sadar, Laitumkhrah, and Lumdiengjri — through simultaneous, multi-location checks conducted under the supervision of the SP (City/Traffic) and Additional SP Traffic.

"During the drive, a total of 194 violations were detected and fines amounting to Rs 2,46,000 were imposed," Syiem said.

What the Drive Targeted

The naka checks focused on offences with a direct bearing on night-time road safety — including drunk driving, illegal modification of exhaust systems and lights, use of black-tinted glass, and vehicle document verification under the Motor Vehicles Act.

More than 100 personnel were deployed for the operation, including all in-charges of traffic branches and officers-in-charge of police stations. Each naka point was placed under the supervision of a gazetted officer to ensure consistent enforcement and operational coordination across the city.

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