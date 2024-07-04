Mizoram: Assam Rifles conducted drawing competition on ‘Plastic Bag Free Day’

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles conducted drawing competition at Baptist English School, Zokhawthar on Wednesday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the students.

The event was aimed to create awareness among students regarding detrimental impact of plastic bags on our environment and encourage concerted efforts towards reducing their usage. The event covered interactive sessions and discussion over reducing our reliance on plastic bags and adopting sustainable alternatives, so as to protect our environment for future generations. Attendees gained valuable insights to practical steps that can be taken to make a positive impact.

Assam Rifles is very grateful for the support of teachers & students who have generously contributed, and have put dedicated efforts in making this event a resounding success. Moreover, Assam Rifles is committed to host similar events in the future as well to promote awareness raising initiatives in society.

