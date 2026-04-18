Shillong Police Deploy 'Night Hunter' Officer to Combat Rampant Bike Thefts and Cross-Border Smuggling to Bangladesh

Law enforcement authorities in East Khasi Hills have significantly stepped up their night operations across Shillong in response to a growing wave of motorcycle thefts, with stolen bikes allegedly being smuggled across the border into Bangladesh through organised criminal networks.

The intensified policing measures include enhanced foot patrols, mobile patrols, strategically placed night checkpoints, and the introduction of a dedicated "night hunter" officer who moves across the city to supervise policing arrangements in real time.

SP Vivek Syiem Outlines the Strategy

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem confirmed the enhanced deployment and outlined the approach being taken.

"With rampant bike thefts, a lot of bikes are being stolen and smuggled to Bangladesh. Nakas are there and also we have one responsible officer who is called the night hunter and he moves around and also to all the Thanas and supervises the functioning of all the law and order information and arrangements — one officer who moves around the whole city," Syiem said.

He added that checkpoints have been placed at key junctions across the city at night, with personnel conducting checks to prevent theft, subversive activities, and the movement of stolen vehicles.

Also Read: Head-on motorcycle collision claims two lives in Golaghat district