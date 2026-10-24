Shillong Removes Tangled Overhead Cables in Beautification Drive

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district administration has removed around 200 kg of tangled and unused overhead cables and boxes across Shillong as part of an urban beautification drive aimed at improving public safety and reducing visual clutter.

Launched in August under the directions of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, the drive is being carried out by the district administration and Shillong Municipal Board in coordination with MeECL, telecom operators and internet service providers. The operation has covered several locations, including Police Bazaar, Malki, Dhankheti and Laitumukhrah.

Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said the exercise focused on removing redundant wires, securing existing cables and enforcing minimum height requirements. He added that operators had been asked to label their cables and related equipment, warning that non-compliant infrastructure would be removed.

IAS officer Sonnet Jose said low-hanging and unused wires posed problems for passing heavy vehicles. The administration aims to complete the ongoing exercise within a month.

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