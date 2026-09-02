Shillong Returns to Normalcy as CAPF, RAF Withdrawn; Tourist Bookings Recover: DC Abhilash Baranwal

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Shillong is gradually returning to normalcy following the recent unrest, with the organisation calling off its agitation for now and talks underway, even as the withdrawal of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) signals a return to regular law-and-order management by the district administration. East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said the situation in the city and district had improved, while tourists had started returning and bookings were showing signs of recovery.

"I find the situation is completely normal. The CAPF and RAF have been withdrawn. The talks are going on with the organisation, and the organisation has also called off the agitation for now. I believe that normalcy has returned, and the tourists are also returning to the city," the DC said.

Baranwal said the return of tourists and revival in bookings were encouraging signs for the tourism sector, though activity had not yet reached its earlier level.

"The cancellations that have already taken place, the bookings are returning, but I cannot say as of now that we have returned to our earlier position of having the same number of tourists that were there," he added.

With the CAPF and RAF withdrawn, the district police are managing law and order in Shillong and the wider East Khasi Hills district. The ongoing talks and suspension of the agitation have helped ease the situation, while the gradual return of visitors and fresh bookings indicate that the tourism sector has started recovering from the impact of the recent unrest.

Also Read: East Khasi Hills links 81% of dog-bite cases to pet dogs, launches strict registration and rabies-control drive