Meghalaya: CM Business Catalyst Launched to Empower Meghalaya's Youth Entrepreneurs

Shillong: The Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with IIM Shillong, officially launched the CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge, an innovative initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices among the youth of Meghalaya. The launch event at Shillong was graced by the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with esteemed dignitaries including the Governor of Meghalaya, C H Vijayashankar, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, and Minister, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh.

The CM Business Catalyst program is designed to empower college students to develop sustainable business models that address pressing environmental and social challenges. This initiative aligns with the state’s vision for sustainable development, leveraging IIM Shillong’s expertise in innovation, management, and entrepreneurial education, stated a press release.

