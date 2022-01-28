Shillong Teer- Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Result Today - 28th January '22 -check here the Live Update

Shillong Teer Result Live Update: It is an archery-based lottery organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. Meghalaya Teer game is a much acclaimed & popular game in north east india belt. The association comprises around 12 archery clubs of Shillong. Khasi hills archery sports association, Shillong Meghalaya organising archery based teer game from last 12+ years. Shillong teer result will be reflected here post result announcements. You can check the teer hit number results on official website meghalayateer.com as well.

Shillong Teer Result Today - 28th January'22

This conventional teer games is very famous all across Meghalaya. Apart from the Shillong, Meghalaya, the teer game is also conducted at two places of Meghalay—Juwai, Ladrymbai. The Juwai teer target game is also played in two rounds. First & second round number of Jowai teer hit number update will be out for public at 2:15 PM & 3:00 PM today respectively.

The teer game is played throughout the week, except for Sundays. One can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The game begins at 3:30 PM. People with tickets have to bet on a number between 0 to 99.

Date F/R(3:15pm) S/Round (3:45 pm) 28th Jan-22 67 x

Jowai Teer Result Today - 28th January '22

First & second round number of ✅Shillong teer target hit number update will be out for public at 4:30 PM & 5:00 PM today respectively. Check your dream Shillong teer result number. Good luck to the people who have bought tickets for Shillong teer game.

Date F/R(1:45pm) S/Round (2:30 pm) 28th-Jan-22 90 58

Teer Game History

The teer game was legalised in 1982 after the state government passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The decision was taken as the betting game brought a lot of revenue to the ones organising.

