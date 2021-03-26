Shillong Teer Result Today - 26 March'21 - Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Number Result Live Update

Shillong Teer Result Live Update: It is an archery-based lottery organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. Meghalaya Teer game is a much acclaimed & popular game in north east india belt. The association comprises around 12 archery clubs of Shillong. Khasi hills archery sports association, Shillong Meghalaya organising archery based teer game from last 12+ years. Shillong teer result will be reflected here post result announcements. You can check the teer hit number results on official website meghalayateer.com as well.

Also Check: Shillong, Jowai Teer Results Today - 27 March'21 - Juwai Teer (Meghalaya) Hit Number Live Update

Shillong Teer Result Today - 26 March'21

First & second round number of ✅Shillong teer target hit number update will be out for public at 4:30 PM & 5:00 PM today respectively. Check your dream Shillong teer result number. Good luck to the people who have bought tickets for shillong teer game.

Shillong Teer Day

F/R(4:00pm)

S/R(5:00pm)

26 Mar 2021

52

00

25 Mar 2021

18

12

24 Mar 2021

11

78

23 Mar 2021

90

77

22 Mar 2021

09

71

20 Mar 2021

46

77

19 Mar 2021

03

44

18 Mar 2021

59

03

17 Mar 2021

32

76

16 Mar 2021

14

75

15 Mar 2021

56

09

13 Mar 2021

37

43

12 Mar 2021

29

92

11 Mar 2021

51

39

10 Mar 2021

88

55

09 Mar 2021

97

10

08 Mar 2021

36

84

06 Mar 2021

45

55

05 Mar 2021

63

48

04 Mar 2021

17

68

03 Mar 2021

58

71

02 Mar 2021

51

29

01 Mar 2021

53

73



The teer game is played throughout the week, except for Sundays. One can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The game begins at 3:30 PM. People with tickets have to bet on a number between 0 to 99.

Also Check: Assam CEE 2021: Application Form, Admission Procedure, Eligibility, Dates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Also Check: Assam GNM 2021: Application Form, Exam Dates, Eligibility, Admission Process, Syllabus, Pattern

Jowai Teer Result Today - 26 March'21

This conventional teer games is very famous all across Meghalaya. Apart from the shillong, meghalaya, the teer game is also conducted at two places of meghalay—Juwai, Ladrymbai. The Juwai teer target game is also played in two rounds. First & second round number of Jowai teer hit number update will be out for public at 2:15 PM & 3:00 PM today respectively.

Jowai Teer Day

F/R(2:15pm)

SR(3:00pm)

26 Mar 2021

27

81

25 Mar 2021

56

22

24 Mar 2021

93

95

23 Mar 2021

75

53

22 Mar 2021

45

40

20 Mar 2021

58

72

19 Mar 2021

41

01

18 Mar 2021

94

83

17 Mar 2021

64

00

16 Mar 2021

86

31

15 Mar 2021

03

90

13 Mar 2021

75

91

12 Mar 2021

97

95

11 Mar 2021

44

27

10 Mar 2021

68

94

09 Mar 2021

xx

xx

08 Mar 2021

84

62

06 Mar 2021

13

45

05 Mar 2021

72

31

04 Mar 2021

92

30

03 Mar 2021

28

36

02 Mar 2021

33

94

01 Mar 2021

54

02



Teer Game History

The teer game was legalised in 1982 after the state government passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The decision was taken as the betting game brought a lot of revenue to the ones organising.

Teer Game Rule:

In round one, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while in round two, 20 arrows are shot. The winner is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

If a person can guess the teer dream number in the first round, they get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number. If they are able to guess the number in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent in the second round. It is a forecast based game if one is able to predict the target number in both the rounds. One can win up to Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 spent.

Also Check: Khanapara Teer Results Today - 27 March'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Result

Also Check: Nagaland Lottery Results Today - 27 March'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update



Also Check: Shillong, Jowai Teer Results Today - 25 March'21 - Juwai Teer (Meghalaya) Hit Number Live Update

Also Check: Assam JMEE 2021 - Application Form, Exam Eligibility, Registration Dates, Syllabus, Pattern