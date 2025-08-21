Shillong to Relocate Hawkers by November

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a major step toward easing traffic and restoring pedestrian spaces, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government has announced plans to extend its hawker relocation drive across Shillong’s key commercial zones, with a completion target set for November this year. Cabinet Minister and MDA Spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh confirmed on Wednesday that following the successful relocation of vendors from Khyndailad — the city’s busiest commercial hub — similar measures will be carried out in other congested areas including Laitumkhrah, Civil Hospital Point, Them Bijoy, and Motphran. “This is an exercise that is ongoing, and despite various challenges, we are happy that the busiest commercial hub of the city has now been restored for pedestrian use. The next step is to replicate this success across other major zones. In a phased manner, the state government will continue to clear and relocate hawkers from Laitumkhrah, Civil Hospital Point, Them Bijoy, up to Motphran. Our target is to complete the relocation and decongestion by November 2025,” Lyngdoh said. The initiative, aimed at balancing urban order with livelihood concerns, is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and public convenience across Shillong’s commercial hotspots.

