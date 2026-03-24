Shillong Traffic Woes: Meghalaya Government Steps Up Daily Parking Monitoring

Shillong's persistent traffic congestion problem is back in focus, with the Meghalaya government acknowledging that roadside parking continues to be a major contributor to gridlocks across the state capital's narrow arterial roads — and stepping up its daily monitoring of the situation.

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Urban Affairs, Snaiwbhalang Dhar, said on Monday that the government is actively tracking the issue on a day-to-day basis, even as enforcement agencies work to regulate vehicular movement across the city's constrained road network.

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