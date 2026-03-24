Shillong Traffic Woes: Meghalaya Government Steps Up Daily Parking Monitoring

Shillong's persistent traffic congestion problem is back in focus, with the Meghalaya government acknowledging that roadside parking continues to be a major contributor to gridlocks across the state capital's narrow arterial roads — and stepping up its daily monitoring of the situation.
Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Urban Affairs, Snaiwbhalang Dhar, said on Monday that the government is actively tracking the issue on a day-to-day basis, even as enforcement agencies work to regulate vehicular movement across the city's constrained road network.
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Dhar was candid about where things stand. "Road side parking problem is still not yet solve," he said, adding that progress was being made, albeit gradually.
"We are now monitoring it day by day every day basis, the process is on and slowly everything will fall into place. Places are narrow and it is not easy — police are on the job," he said.
The renewed focus on monitoring comes despite the government having already put parking facilities and infrastructure in place to ease pressure on Shillong's roads. Indiscriminate roadside parking, particularly during peak school and office hours, continues to undermine those efforts — triggering bottlenecks at key stretches across the city.
In a parallel measure aimed at making structured parking more viable, the East Khasi Hills district administration has notified revised fees for light motor vehicles at the multilevel car park near the Additional Secretariat.
Under the Deputy Commissioner's order, the revised fee structure is as follows:
First hour: ₹20
Each subsequent hour: ₹10
Daily maximum cap: ₹150
Overnight parking: ₹100
The system will be managed through electronic ticketing and came into effect from March 13, under a directive of the Urban Affairs Department.
The fee revision is part of a broader push towards regulated, structured parking management in Shillong — a city that has long struggled to balance growing vehicle numbers with a road network that has not kept pace with demand.