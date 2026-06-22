Shillong–Dawki Road closed after major landslide near Laitlyngkot

Authorities issue travel advisory

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A major landslide along the Shillong–Dawki Road has led to the complete closure of one of Meghalaya’s busiest highways, disrupting connectivity towards Dawki and prompting authorities to issue an urgent public advisory.

The landslide occurred at the highway near Laitlyngkot, resulting in a complete cut-off of the road ahead of the main Laitlyngkot village and raising serious safety concerns for commuters and tourists.

According to the district administration, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has said that repair and restoration work is expected to take several days, necessitating the immediate suspension of public and vehicular movement beyond Laitlyngkot village. The closure comes amid prevailing adverse weather conditions and concerns over further slope instability in the affected stretch.

In an order issued on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Abhilash Baranwal, stated, “Whereas, information has been received that there is a major landslide along the Shillong-Dawki road at Chainage 25+200, which has resulted in a complete cut-off of the road ahead of the main Laitlyngkot village.” The order further noted, “Whereas NHIDCL has informed that repair and restoration of the road will take a few days to complete.”

Invoking powers in the interest of public safety, the district administration directed that “the road along the Shillong-Dawki road will remain closed for public and vehicular movement from Laitlyngkot village onwards with immediate effect and until further notice by the district administration.”

Authorities have advised residents and tourists against travelling along the affected routes. Alternative routes have been designated for commuters, including the Shillong–Sohra–Sohbar–Dawki road and the Shillong–Jowai–Amlarem–Dawki road.

The administration has urged all travellers to avoid the Shillong–Dawki Road beyond Laitlyngkot during the closure period, to follow diversion instructions issued by police, traffic personnel, and NHIDCL officials, to plan their journeys in advance, and to allow for additional travel time. Commuters have also been asked to cooperate with authorities to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety.

The district administration has advised the public to dial 112 for any emergency assistance and to closely follow weather alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) until normal traffic movement is restored.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Flags Safety Concerns on Shillong-Dawki Road