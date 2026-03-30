Shillong's Culinary Cascade 2026 Draws 4,000 Visitors, Puts Meghalaya Food on the Map

Shillong's Ward's Lake drew nearly 4,000 visitors over the weekend as the third edition of Culinary Cascade wrapped up on Sunday — a two-day festival that has quietly grown into one of the Northeast's most significant food and culture events.
More than a food fair, this year's edition framed Meghalaya's cuisine as a serious economic proposition, one rooted in indigenous knowledge but pointed firmly toward the future.
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Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira set the tone in his address, drawing a direct line between the state's natural wealth and its economic potential.
"Meghalaya is a land of extraordinary abundance. Our forests, our rivers, and our soils produce ingredients that are rare and deeply tied to who we are as a people," he said.
He described Culinary Cascade as a platform that has, over two years, helped farmers, restaurateurs, and winemakers carry Meghalaya's flavours beyond its borders. "This is not just culture; this is the economy — a living, growing economy, one that the Government of Meghalaya is committed to," Shira added.
The second day featured a varied programme that ranged from agricultural policy to literary conversation.
A spotlight session by Daphi & Symbai and a book discussion with Dr Madeline Tham explored the relationship between food and cultural identity — a theme that ran through much of the festival's programming.
An awareness session on mushroom cultivation, led by Kitdorlang Kharpran, Assistant Director of Horticulture and Head of the Mushroom Development Centre, highlighted the crop's economic potential and its role in building agri-based livelihoods across the state.
The live cooking segment featured demonstrations by New Year, IHM, Kong Dial Muktieh, and Anjali Paul, blending traditional Meghalayan cooking methods with contemporary culinary techniques.
The SEETI Table provided an intimate space where chefs and storytellers engaged with the narratives behind the state's food — its origins, its ingredients, and its evolution.
Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed described the festival as an evolving platform for tourism and entrepreneurship, noting that Meghalaya's cuisine stands apart for its authenticity and its deep connection to the land.
Director of Tourism Brenda Pakyntein recalled Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's emphasis on the nutritional dimension of the state's organic produce.
"The nutritional value of our organic food and how it can contribute to tackling malnutrition and stunted growth among vulnerable groups like our women and our children, particularly those in rural areas, is a very important angle," she said.
A panel discussion featuring communications consultant Dr Dilip Cherian and IAS officer Dr Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary, noted that Meghalaya has managed to strengthen its market presence despite significant geographical constraints — largely through consistent, identity-driven storytelling around its food and culture.
Curator of the event, Chef Ahmedaki Laloo of A'Origins, captured the spirit of the festival simply: "We celebrate what truly brought us together, putting it all in its depth, diversity, and creativity."
Three editions in, Culinary Cascade appears to be doing exactly what its organisers intended — turning Meghalaya's extraordinary pantry of indigenous ingredients into a story the world can taste, and an economy the state can build on.