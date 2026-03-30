Shillong's Culinary Cascade 2026 Draws 4,000 Visitors, Puts Meghalaya Food on the Map

Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira set the tone in his address, drawing a direct line between the state's natural wealth and its economic potential.

"Meghalaya is a land of extraordinary abundance. Our forests, our rivers, and our soils produce ingredients that are rare and deeply tied to who we are as a people," he said.

He described Culinary Cascade as a platform that has, over two years, helped farmers, restaurateurs, and winemakers carry Meghalaya's flavours beyond its borders. "This is not just culture; this is the economy — a living, growing economy, one that the Government of Meghalaya is committed to," Shira added.