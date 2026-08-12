Meghalaya ANTF seizes heroin worth Rs 5 lakh in twin Umiam operations

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has stepped up its crackdown on drug trafficking, seizing 32.64 grams of heroin with an estimated illicit market value of approximately Rs 5 lakh in two intelligence-based operations at Umiam and arresting two persons in connection with the seizures.

Superintendent of Police, ANTF, Vikash Kumar said the operations were carried out on the basis of credible intelligence inputs, with ANTF personnel establishing nakas at strategic locations in the Umiam area to intercept suspected drug traffickers travelling towards Shillong.

In the first operation, a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-AV-1166 was intercepted at Lad Umiam. The occupant, Allan Marwein of Mawlai Nongkwar, Block-13, Shillong, was searched in the presence of independent witnesses after the completion of the prescribed legal formalities. One soap case containing suspected heroin was recovered from the vehicle. The substance tested positive for heroin and had a net weight of 10.93 grams.

In the second operation later in the night, ANTF personnel intercepted a Scooty bearing registration number ML-05-AB-9546 after the rider allegedly attempted to evade the naka at Umiam. The rider, Jaziel Nongjop Syiem, was detained and searched in accordance with the prescribed legal procedures. Two soap cases containing suspected heroin were recovered, concealed inside his jacket. The substance tested positive for heroin, with a total net weight of 21.71 grams.

In both cases, the contraband was seized after the completion of mandatory legal formalities under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the accused persons were arrested for further legal action.

The ANTF said the operations underscored its "unwavering commitment to disrupting the supply of narcotic drugs and dismantling organised drug trafficking networks operating in and through Meghalaya" and formed part of the Meghalaya Police's broader strategy to curb the drug menace and safeguard the youth of the State.

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