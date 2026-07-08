SIR exercise can help detect illegal immigrants enrolled in electoral rolls: UDP chief

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With concerns over illegal immigration continuing to dominate political discourse in Meghalaya ahead of the Lok Sabha by-election for the Shillong Parliamentary constituency, United Democratic Party (UDP) president and Cabinet Minister Metbah Lyngdoh has stressed that strengthening the State's mechanism to check illegal immigration requires the collective participation of all stakeholders.

He asserted that the Government, enforcement agencies, traditional institutions, Dorbar Shnongs and headmen must work together to ensure that illegal infiltration is effectively checked. He also said the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could help identify illegal immigrants who may have enrolled as voters, while maintaining that the Meghalaya Government has made sincere efforts towards securing the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Asked about the demand for a stronger mechanism to check illegal infiltration in the State, Lyngdoh said, "As far as a stronger mechanism to check illegal immigration is concerned, whatever laws and regulations we have in place require the detailed involvement of every stakeholder. Right from the Government and its enforcement machinery to traditional institutions like Dorbar Shnong and headmen, everybody has to play their role to ensure that these issues are taken care of."

On the extent of illegal immigration in Meghalaya, he said, "There might be some cases. I will not be able to say anything, but there is a possibility that the numbers may be small. However, let us see, since the SIR exercise has already started. This will take care of those illegal people who may have enrolled themselves."

Asked whether the SIR exercise could effectively check illegal immigration, Lyngdoh said, "I am pretty sure that there might be chances of illegal immigrants being enrolled in the electoral process. I personally feel that this SIR exercise is quite appropriate. With a detailed review of all people who have enrolled themselves in the State's electoral rolls, I think the existing mechanism can check and verify the details properly."

Responding to a question on whether the State Government had done enough regarding the implementation of the Inner Line Permit, Lyngdoh said, "More can be done, no doubt. But we have already made sincere efforts as far as this Government is concerned. If you recall, we adopted a resolution on the floor of the House to ensure that the House as a whole agreed to it and approached the Government of India, stating that the State is very much in need of ILP as one of the measures to check illegal immigration. We have been apprising the Chief Minister, and the CM is following up with the Centre."

Also Read: Meghalaya launches intensive SIR of electoral roll, Tiwari stresses nationwide coordination