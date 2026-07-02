Meghalaya launches intensive SIR of electoral roll, Tiwari stresses nationwide coordination

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Wednesday launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), 2026, of its electoral roll through a large-scale door-to-door verification exercise aimed at ensuring inclusion of all eligible voters and removal of duplication or ineligible entries.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr BDR Tiwari said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) began house-to-house distribution of enumeration forms from June 30, and the exercise would continue till July 29.

He said the State election machinery was coordinating with Assam and other States to verify migration cases and maintain accuracy in the voter list, noting that many electors had moved for employment and other reasons.

Dr Tiwari said the exercise was being carried out under Election Commission guidelines to ensure that no eligible citizen was left out and no ineligible person was included in the electoral roll.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, 3,551 BLOs have been deployed across Meghalaya, assisted by election officials and supervisors. The State has an electorate of 23,49,645 voters, with over 1.19 lakh enumeration forms distributed on the first day.

The revision exercise will continue through door-to-door visits, online submission options, and verification using the 2005 electoral roll as reference.

Also Read: Meghalaya voter list overhaul: Month-long door-to-door verification drive begins across the state