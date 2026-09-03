SPARK Aims to Equip Meghalaya Youth for Rapidly Changing World: Conrad Sangma

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said the ability to take responsibility, connect with purpose, diagnose problems and find solutions would remain critical for young people despite rapid technological changes, stressing that the state’s SPARK programme is aimed at building these foundational capabilities among students.

SPARK, which stands for School Programmes in Articulation, Resilience and Kindness, was launched in 2024 as a pilot covering 5,143 students across 25 government schools in all 12 districts of the state. The programme was subsequently expanded with Ministry of Education support and recognised as a Best NEP Practice. Addressing the District Talent Event under SPARK Meghalaya at Tura, CM Sangma said education systems often take years to respond to changes, while technological transformation is happening much faster.

“Education systems are very sticky. You take a decision today, impact comes 10 years later. But global transformation will happen in a decade. Programmes like SPARK allow us to unlock potential and prepare our children to adapt,” he said. The Chief Minister said technology may replace routine tasks, but problem-solving and human capabilities would continue to remain indispensable. “Problem-solving is at the crux of every organisation and will be required forever,” CM Sangma said, adding that SPARK does not replace investments in higher education, skilling and employment but strengthens the capabilities needed to make better use of those opportunities.

A senior official said the SPARK for students had directly reached 12,078 students across 53 benchmark campuses, including 6,592 girls and 5,486 boys. More than 20,000 students have benefited from the initiative so far. CM Sangma also highlighted SPARK for Teachers, under which 526 teachers from 287 schools have completed an intensive 30-hour semi-residential training at district headquarters.

Sharing his own experience, CM Sangma said he too had faced nervousness while speaking in public and lacked the confidence displayed by youngsters today. “We did not have programmes like SPARK to train and guide us,” he said, congratulating Team SPARK and Avenues.

Referring to the state’s sports programme, CM Sangma said raw talent was distributed across Meghalaya, citing children identified among the top one per cent globally despite lacking shoes or formal training. “It is not quantity, but quality that will determine productivity, growth and where we take Meghalaya,” he said. He reiterated his commitment to sustaining SPARK as a long-term programme, saying the confidence built in children today would become an asset for Meghalaya in the decades ahead. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur: Imagi Meira Stages Sit-In, Urges Assembly to Act on Missing Persons, IDPs