Thailand hints at launching chartered flights to Meghalaya by December

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Signalling a new chapter in Northeast India’s international tourism outreach, the Emerging North-East Eco Forum (ENEEF), in collaboration with the Government of Meghalaya and a high-level Thai delegation, hosted a landmark tourism promotion event in Shillong. The initiative, led by the Department of Tourism, marks a strategic step towards positioning Meghalaya as a global ecotourism destination through cross-border partnerships and sustainable development.

The event, attended by the Governor of Meghalaya and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, highlighted the state’s growing commitment to sustainable tourism and international cooperation.

“Thailand is keen to forge stronger tourism linkages with Meghalaya,” said Thanathip Upatasing, Ambassador of Thailand to India. “We plan to begin chartered flight services to Meghalaya by December 2025.”

His announcement underscored Thailand’s vision of fostering greater connectivity, cultural exchange, and joint tourism promotion with the region. Discussions during the event centred on sustainable tourism, eco-cultural exchanges, and initiatives to project Meghalaya’s natural and cultural heritage on the international stage.

