Meghalaya cabinet approves regularization of 1,000 ad hoc nurses

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the regularization of nearly 1,000 nurses under the Meghalaya Nursing Service, including those appointed as Staff Nurses and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), who were serving on an ad hoc basis for over a decade.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, “This decision pertains to nearly 1,000 nurses who were appointed on an ad hoc basis against sanctioned posts prior to December 2007. Although these appointments were made against approved positions, they had not been regularised until now.”

The Chief Minister recalled that a similar exercise in 2022 led to the regularisation of over 3,000 employees appointed on an ad hoc basis before 2008, following the Supreme Court’s ruling that allowed such appointments to be regularized. “Following the same principles and applicable rules used in the 2022 regularisation process, the Cabinet has now extended the same benefit to the nursing staff appointed before December 2007, thereby ensuring parity and fairness in the treatment of all eligible employees,” he added.

Also Read: Joint coordination meet strengthens Meghalaya’s fight against drug menace