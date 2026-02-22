Thousands bid Farewell to Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In an outpouring of grief and solidarity, thousands of people from across the Khasi and Jaiñtia Hills gathered at Nongsder in Ri Bhoi district on Saturday to bid a tearful farewell to Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon, who was laid to rest amid prayers and floral tributes at Sumer. Mourners first assembled at the ICAR Ground before accompanying the funeral cortege to the cemetery.

The 54-year-old Lok Sabha MP from the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency had passed away suddenly on the evening of February 19 after suffering a sudden illness while playing futsal at Mawïong, a development that sent shockwaves across Meghalaya.

The solemn ceremony witnessed participation from leaders cutting across party lines, academicians, representatives of various organizations and members of civil society, all standing in unity with the bereaved family. Tributes were delivered by Prof. Sumarbin Umdor representing NEHU, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, and Voice of the People's Party president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, along with members of the grieving family, who remembered his unwavering dedication to public service and his steadfast commitment to the people.

