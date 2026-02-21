Meghalaya Legislative Assembly adjourned in honour of Ricky A.J. Syngkon

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Friday as a mark of respect to Shillong Member of Parliament Ricky A.J. Syngkon, who passed away on February 19.

The decision to suspend proceedings was taken after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held in the Speaker’s chamber. Following the meeting, the Speaker announced that the House would not conduct business for the day in honour of the departed parliamentarian.

The BAC decided to suspend the House for a day.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma was scheduled to present the State Budget on Friday, February 20. However, in view of the adjournment, the Budget will now be presented on Monday, the February 23.

