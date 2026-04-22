Three Sitting MLAs in Talks to Join BJP Meghalaya Before Assembly Polls

SHILLONG — The BJP in Meghalaya is reporting fresh political momentum ahead of the state's Assembly elections, with three sitting legislators said to be in active contact with the party's state leadership.

Meghalaya BJP State President Rikman G Momin confirmed that the party had received feelers from three sitting MLAs, adding that any formal joining would be timed closer to the elections.

Some Legislators Watching Assam First

The development comes against a backdrop of heightened political activity across the region.

Sources indicated that some of the legislators in question were waiting to observe the outcome of elections in neighbouring Assam before initiating formal discussions — with possible meetings being considered with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

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