Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma launches three mobile medical units for last-mile healthcare

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated three Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) in Shillong on Tuesday, aimed at taking primary healthcare and preventive services closer to communities in remote areas of the state.

The three MMUs will serve communities in Mawpat, Pynursla and Baghmara, covering an estimated 93 villages and a combined population of more than two lakh people.

The MMUs will cover nearly 45 villages in Mawpat, 26 in Pynursla and 22 in Baghmara. Mawpat and Pynursla are Community and Rural Development blocks in East Khasi Hills district, while Baghmara is located in South Garo Hills district.

Each mobile unit will be staffed by doctors and trained medical personnel, and equipped with essential medical equipment, medicines and technology-enabled electronic medical record services. The teams will provide consultations, basic diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care in local communities, besides facilitating referrals to higher healthcare facilities when specialised treatment is required.

A major focus of the initiative will be the prevention, screening and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The programme will promote regular screening, early diagnosis and continued management of chronic conditions. (IANS)

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