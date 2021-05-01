Tracking certain returnees is cumbersome: Ri Bhoi DC Rosette Kurbah

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: The Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi district Rosette Kurbah said that tracking certain returnees is cumbersome since some of them gave wrong phone numbers or switched off their mobile phones after entering the State.

Amidst the surge in COVID cases which the Meghalaya government partially attributed to returnees, in which some of them are reported to have bypassed the Umling entry point, the Deputy Commissioner debunked all allegations.

"Yes it is true that some of the returnees gave wrong information and phone numbers during their registration at the entry point which becomes difficult for the officials to trace them," stated Rossette Wahlang, adding, "I have also communicated this to the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills to do the needful."

She said that the primary reason is due to panic and absence of conscience to cooperate with the administration in combating the pandemic. Kurbah said that the district administration has already streamlined the entire process to ensure smooth flow of returnees and to tighten the flaws that has been perceived. "The staff and officials are sufficient enough and the people supervising are a magistrate and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)," stated the Deputy Commissioner.

