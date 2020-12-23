Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar inaugurated Shillong-Delhi-Shillong flight

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: The inaugural flight of the Delhi-Shillong-Delhi was launched by Meghalaya Transport Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the flight, Minister Dhar said that it is a momentous the occasion for the State and it will go down in history as a day when Meghalaya has been directly connected by air with the national capital for the first time.

Dhar further thanked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for taking the initiative for the project especially during this festive season. He also lauded the effort of the Transport Department and the Meghalaya Transport Corporation to ensure that this flight becomes a reality. It may be mentioned that Flybig was awarded the contract for this route through tender floated by the Meghalaya Transport Corporation at the beginning of the year. It would initially operate the flight twice a week. Flybig will operate a 'Bombardier Q400' aircraft. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister PrestoneTynsong inaugurated the facilitation centre of the entry-and-exit point at Umling in Ri-Bhoi district on Monday. The 24x7 'Facilitation Centre' is equipped with counters for checking-in tourists, other visitors and residents of the State. A fully functional COVID-testing centre is also available at the centre.

