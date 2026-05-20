Tura unrest: Allegations of selective policing surface as Garo leaders detained

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The detention of several Garo leaders in connection with recent unrest in Tura has triggered allegations of selective policing and political favouritism, with concerns emerging over the alleged differential treatment meted out to tribal leaders and Muslim leaders accused of fuelling tensions through social media and public mobilisation.

Against this backdrop, state BJP vice president and Tura MDC Bernard N. Marak said, "Is there a nexus between the CM and Mominin?"

He further questioned, "Is it possible that Mominin and Rehman have fewer cases than the Garo leaders because Mominin contacted the CM before coming to Tura? The detention of Garo leaders alongside the release of Muslim leaders raises concerns about impartiality by the state government in framing charges even after vandalising the statue of Jesus. Is the state government favouring Muslim leaders like Mominin and Rehman while unfairly targeting Garo leaders who were defending tribal rights? The Muslim leaders have allegedly incited communal tensions through social media and with the help of outsiders. Mominin also claimed that he talked to CM before coming to Tura, and Rehman is in the NPP. Is there a nexus?"

Marak also said, "The arrested Garo leaders, however, were standing up for the constitutional rights of the Tribals. If Mominin and Rehman are not charged, the same leniency should apply to the Garo leaders. The police must not be swayed by personal biases or external pressures. Equal treatment under the law is paramount, necessitating the release of the Garo leaders on bail.

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