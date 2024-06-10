Mizoram: Assam Rifles, Excise sleuths recover 483.8 grams of heroin

AIZAWL: On receipt of reliable and time sensitive information about presence of drugs in Amazon warehouse Lunglei, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Excise department Lunglei in Rashi Veng, Lunglei District of Mizoram.

A quick reaction team rushed to the site and after thorough search of the area 483.98 grams of Heroin no. 4 worth Rs 3,38,78,600 was found well concealed in a carton with fake amazon QR code. One individual who is an warehouse employee has been arrested and handed over to the police. A woman from Champhai district is also arrested in connection to the same by the excise department and further investigation is in progress, stated a press release.

