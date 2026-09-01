UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh says MLAs remain loyal, denies speculation on BJP switch

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh on Monday dismissed speculation that nine party MLAs were planning to join the BJP, asserting that all legislators remained with the UDP and were satisfied with his leadership.

Speaking to media persons in Shillong, Lyngdoh said he had personally spoken to every UDP MLA and none had expressed an intention to leave the party. He said the recent visit of nine MLAs to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah was related to the proposed amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), but the meeting had been interpreted differently.

Lyngdoh also clarified reports about MLAs travelling to Guwahati and Kolkata for political discussions. He said Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah and Balajied Kupar Synrem had travelled to Kolkata for personal business.

He said Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah, Ollan Sing Suin and Lahkmen Rymbui were in Shillong, contrary to reports that they had gone to Guwahati to discuss joining the BJP. On reports of dissatisfaction with his leadership, Lyngdoh said none of the MLAs had raised such concerns. He urged party legislators not to become victims of rumours and maintained that there was no problem within the UDP. "They are happy with my leadership till now," Lyngdoh said.

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